WENATCHEE — Wenatchee High School students are memorizing lyrics, practicing punch lines and rehearsing dance moves in preparation for this year’s Janet Franz Talent Show at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in the school auditorium.
The annual show, now in its 23rd year, provides an opportunity for students to show off their hidden and not-so-hidden talents while helping raise funds for a community member in need.
This year, funds will help cover medical costs incurred by WHS junior Hanna Johnson’s successful fight against papillary thyroid cancer.
Johnson, who is on the bowling team, had her last surgery in February 2019. She continues to struggle with pain and tiredness from the surgeries. And her family is still dealing with the medical costs.
ASB President Kelly Norland said the fundraising goal is to top $16,000, which would surpass last year’s effort. The shows have raised $275,000 total since they started in 1998 to help Franz, a Wenatchee High School teacher who later lost a battle with cancer.
This year’s effort is being coordinated by WHS Leadership students Alex Toth, Lacey Wilson and Courtney Brown, with more than a dozen others helping behind-the-scenes, said ASB adviser Dani Schafer-Cloke.
Norland said about 25 acts have signed up to compete for awards that include The Spirit of Janice Franz Award, Best Vocalist, Best Group and People's Choice.
“It used to be three nights of the same acts,” Norland said. “Now it’s a competition on the first and second night and the finale on the final night.”
Tickets are $9, available at the door each night.