John "Stew" Steward is a candidate for Eastmont School Board Director No. 4 at large. His opponents in the Aug. 3 primary are Joy Dawe, Dave Piepel and Charyl Baziak, although Piepel and Baziak have verbally resigned from the race.
Why are you running for school board?
John “STEW” Steward Jr. is running for Eastmont School Board Position 4 (At Large) for multiple reasons:
If elected to Eastmont School Board Position 4 (At Large) Stew’s primary focus will be ensuring students have an enjoyable public school experience which allows students to develop academically, artistically, athletically, personally, emotionally and prepares students for adulthood.
Stew has served as the president of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi’s Alumni Association and has tested experience being a member of an executive board.
Stew’s background as an employee of Texas Child Protective Services and a mental health therapist provide him with a unique perspective on the needs of students and families.
Stew is volunteering to serve in response to the statements of many parents in the community who desire to have new members added to The Eastmont School board.
What do you think are the key issues in this school board race?
Managing the educational needs of the students and families living in the Eastmont School District despite COVID is an issue of our current race. All of our lives will continue to be impacted by COVID for the next two or three years. If elected to the school board, I would advocate to follow federal and state regulations to keep everyone at school safe.
Another issue in the race, is that many members of the community do not consider the actions of the current school board are inclusive of the diverse students and families within the Eastmont School District. Some citizens feel the boards choice not to eliminate Robert E. Lee's name from the elementary school is contrary to the non-discrimination standards the board is sworn to uphold.
What do you think are the lessons taught us by dealing with COVID the past year as it relates to school?
Online access may not be equal from one neighborhood to another, and additional measures may be required to ensure all students attending classes from home are able to attend school regularly and have equal opportunity to be successful despite limitations at home which the student is not responsible for. In returning to school, I would advocate consideration be given to spending the first 24-48 hours of returning to campus allowing students to process their thoughts, feelings, and concerns about returning to class. Finally, I would advocate for extending the class day and/or academic year to ensure students transition smoothly back to school on campus. This will ensure students and educators do not feel pressured to rush the learning process or lower standards.