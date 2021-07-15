Joy Dawe is a candidate for Eastmont School Board Director No. 4 at large. Her opponents in the Aug. 3 primary are John "Stew" Steward, Dave Piepel and Charyl Baziak, although Piepel and Baziak have verbally resigned from the race.
Why are you running for school board?
I am running for School Board Position 4 at large with the goal of having a positive impact on the community. I want to make changes to the policies that are negatively affecting our children. I will listen to the parents, students, and community, and will represent their voices as policies are being evaluated.
I believe that many people would like to see changes being implemented but are not willing to set aside time to run for public office. I will make time for serving on the board. I am excited to have this opportunity.
What do you think are the key issues in this school board race?
Two of the most pressing issues facing our school district at this time include: critical race theory and sexual education.
Critical Race Theory curriculum does the opposite of what it claims. It focuses on the color of skin and divides children into groups of privileged and oppressed. CRT is a transformed Marxist ideology, and is trying to establish a culture of fear and government control. This curriculum has no place in our education system. Every child in our school district needs to be taught they are valuable, important, and that they have a safe educational environment in which to grow.
The Sex-education curriculum has manipulative terms are used to create a framework of ideologies that are confusing and anti-Christian. Sex education needs to be evaluated through the lens of age appropriateness and should have consideration for the entire community (which includes the faith community).
What do you think are the lessons taught us by dealing with COVID the past year as it relates to school?
Depression among our children has skyrocketed. The CDC found that mental health-related emergency room visits increased 31% in 2020 for children between the ages of 12-17 from March to October compared to the same period the previous year. Many children have tried to take their own lives. I have personally been affected by this recently. It is heartbreaking knowing that the emotional well-being of our children is taking a toll from these policies.Our children have missed one whole year of opportunities, and I will stand up to help overcome these issues by eliminating Covid-19 restrictions.