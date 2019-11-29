EAST WENATCHEE — Two new Eastmont School Board members and one returning board member will take the oath of office at the Dec. 9 meeting, presided over by Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber.
The two new faces are Meaghan Vibbert for the at-large District 5 seat and and Whitney Smith for District 2, which represents the southern portion of the Eastmont School District.
Vibbert defeated Lyle McCune to claim the seat being vacated by Steve Piccirillo, who had served on the board since 2011.
Smith won the race against Nathan Medeiros to fill the post left by Chris Gibbs, who has served on the board since being appointed in 2005.
Cindy Wright will renew her oath of office, representing the District 1 seat, which encompasses the northern portion of the district. She has served on the board since 2007. She defeated challenger Sasha Sleiman to keep her seat.