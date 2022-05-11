KENNEWICK — An effort to recall three members of a Tri-Cities school board has cleared a major legal hurdle.
A superior court judge on Wednesday found that most of the charges levied against three Richland School Board members were sufficient and could move forward to signature gathering for a vote of the public.
Judge Norma Rodriguez found that five charges each against Semi Bird, Audra Byrd and Kari Williams met the state's standards for recall and could move forward in the process.
"I cannot consider the truth of these counts ... It's just to whether these charges are properly and sufficiently supported, and that's all we're doing today," Rodriguez told lawyers and the courtroom on Wednesday morning.
The Richland School Board Recall group now has six months to gather signatures of voters within the district — about 4,700-5,300 for each member — for it to appear on the ballot.
That figure is 25% of the total votes cast in the elections that brought Williams, Bird and Byrd to term.
Per state law, signature gathering can begin on May 27.
The charges approved in the recall of Byrd, Bird and Williams are as followed, and may appear on the ballot:
- Violated the Open Public Meetings Act by voting at a special meeting taking final action on a matter, to wit: masking optional, that had not been included in the published public meeting agenda.
- Held non-public meetings in violation of the Open Public Meetings Act.
- Voted to make masks at schools optional, in knowing violation of the law and in excess of the powers of a school board, even after warnings from the state and from legal counsel.
- Violated the district code of ethics by failing to: (1) uphold all laws, rules and regulations, and/or (2) use legal and ethical procedures; and/or (3) ensure schools are well run; and/or (4) consult those affected by changes in policy.
- Violated district policies and procedures by failing to assure compliance with law and policy.
One charge that alleged Bird violated some of his constituents' "free speech rights by censoring and deleting comments on a social media page" was cut by the judge. The recall group had tried to convince the judge that Bird's public-facing Facebook page was a "public forum."
"The court is not persuaded that Mr. Bird had knowledge or acted with intent to violate the law being that the law in regards to this issue is novel," Rodriguez's order read.
"The court found factual basis to determine that it was a public forum based on the content and authority provided by petitioners, however this area is new territory and the court can not find that there is a factual basis to form the element of knowledge," the order continues.
Wednesday's decision means the trio will be responsible for covering their legal costs. The school board last month voted to use school district funding to cover those costs, but only if the judge ruled in their favor.
Jerry Moberg, the attorney representing the school board members, said he was "disappointed by the judge's ruling," but respects the decision of the court.
"I just think they did what was appropriate under the circumstances and I'm disappointed we are where we are now, given they were acting in good faith. We'll accept the court's ruling. I respect and accept it, and we'll look at what our options are from here," he said.
He expects a decision on next steps by Thursday evening. They have the opportunity to appeal the ruling to the Washington State Supreme Court, but Moberg's uncertain if that will be their decision moving forward.
"We anticipated this ruling," Doug McKinley, an attorney representing the recall group, told the Tri-City Herald on Wednesday afternoon.
"It's not something to be happy about to be honest. People would prefer that public officials do their jobs in a quiet and un-intrusive way. Obviously, the events that precipitated this included closing down the whole school district for two days, which was unfortunate," he continued.