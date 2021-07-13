Julie Norton is a candidate for Wenatchee School Board Position No. 5. Her opponents in the Aug. 3 primary are Arlette Lopez Rodriguez and Miranda Skalisky.
Why are you running for reelection to the school board?
I was appointed to the Board in January 2020. I am running to retain my position to ensure parent voices are better represented in District planning and decision making. I will continue to hold our administration accountable to our stakeholders, and advocate for improved quality of academic programs and curriculum.
I have three students in the District, so I am especially invested in the quality of education and services offered by the District. I want to ensure that each student, regardless of background, has access to a quality education that adequately prepares them for life after graduation. I want to facilitate partnerships to help support students academically and socially/emotionally during their time at the District.
I am also an attorney with a practice that focuses on government agency representations. Due to this background, I have a strong understanding of Board roles and responsibilities, District finances, and operations.
What do you think are the key issues in this school board race?
Based on my experience on the Board during the last year and conversation with parents and community, I think the key issues facing the Board include:
- Commitment to return to school full time in the fall
- Developing clear plans for learning recovery, closing achievement gaps, and facilitating social/emotional health
- Improved communication between the Board, parents, administration/staff, and stakeholders
- Quality of academic programs and services
- Equitable access to academic programs and services
For the record, I am advocating a full return to school in the fall, with clear plans for learning recovery. I am also advocating for transparency in academic/curriculum planning and clear communication with our parents, staff, and stakeholders to ensure voices are heard and we are acting in the best interest of our students and families. I want to improve the quality of and access to our academic programs to ensure that each student is adequately prepared for their future.
What do you think are the lessons taught us by dealing with COVID the past year as it relates to school?
The pandemic taught us that the Board needs to maintain clear communication with parents, staff, and stakeholders to make decisions that benefit the majority of students in the District. We must be clear in our goals and intentions so families can better adapt to changes (consistent with the stated goals and intentions). There must be transparency in the planning and decision making process, so that families, staff, and the community feel that their voices are heard and we are working together.
The pandemic also taught us that we need to be more creative in our approach to delivering academic services. We learned quickly that we lacked resources, including internet and technology, to connect to students and families. With the help of the community, we have been able to make significant improvements. We also learned the value of parent/teacher partnerships to facilitate learning and social/emotional support inside and outside the classroom.