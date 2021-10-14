Julie Norton is running for reelection to School Board Member Position 5 in the Wenatchee School District. Her opponent in the upcoming general election is Miranda Skalisky.
What changes, if any, would you like to see in the current curriculum?
Based upon my knowledge of the current curriculum, I would advocate for increased focus and intensity on core subjects (i.e. reading, writing, science, math, technology). Cohort data indicated that students were already falling behind in these areas before COVID. Students should be challenged in these subjects at all levels, with additional resources and alternative programs or options available for those who may need support.
Basic education needs are so great, time spent on SEL and implementation of state-required curricula should be minimized. I am advocating for more transparency in the curriculum-related and SEL/CSE, and more options for parents to participate in the development of any changes to CSE to meet state requirements. In addition, I want to explore options to give parents more control over participation in CSE.
Finally, I would promote policies to ensure that elements of CRT are not capable of being introduced in the District.
What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the district's current handling of COVID-19?
The District needs to have consistent learning options available to students that miss class due to COVID-19 exposure or quarantine. Students that are required to miss class due to quarantine should be treated equally, regardless as to their vaccination status. The District should use COVID relief money to improve technology to allow virtual access to any class for students that are absent.
The District needs to develop and implement a clear and detailed learning recovery program. The “plan” that has been announced by the District lacks measurables and other details regarding learning standards and student access to resources. It must also be adapted to reflect continued absences due to quarantine requirements (which have prevented students from engaging in class and/or taking baseline tests).
The District should solicit a committee of parents and volunteers to explore resources and funding that can help implement the plan or program options.
What is your reaction to the recent disruptions at school board meetings?
There has been only one disruption of a local meeting that I can recall, although I understand this may be a national concern. Disruptions are not productive to the Board’s ability to do its work. The disruptions create unnecessary discord in the community.
I encourage public participation in respectful and appropriate means. As a public official, it is important to be accessible to the public and receive comments and feedback from the public. I am advocating for a return to in-person meetings as soon as possible. The online meeting format is convenient, but it is not conducive to public engagement. However, the ability to resume or continue to hold in-person meetings requires compliance with mandates and the absence of disruptions.
What do you see as the biggest issue the district faces long-term?
In addition to the academic challenges previously mentioned, other big issues facing the District include enrollment decline and associated budget impacts, and continued loss of local control of decisions or control.
A large portion of the District’s funding is based upon enrollment. Enrollment has been steadily declining and is projected to continue declining over the next several years. As enrollment declines and less funding is available, the District will need to ensure that financial resources are used in the best way to support student learning.
As more and more regulations are announced in Olympia, the District is gradually losing more oversight and control of local courses, programs and activities. It’s important for our District to exercise control within these constraints, to protect local needs and values. In addition, the Board should work collaboratively with other Boards to reach out to legislators in support of local options.