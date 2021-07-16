Katherine Thomas is a candidate for Wenatchee School Board Position No. 4. Her opponents in the Aug. 3 primary are Joel Martin, Jennifer Brandt and incumbent Michele Sandberg.
Why are you running for school board?
I think the school board members are representatives of the parents of their school district and that they work for the parents, the taxpayers and community members of this school district. I feel like that was lacking in this last year. When the school board gets a questionnaire back from parents that says 86% of parents want the kids back in school and the school board doesn't do that, then it's like 86% of your bosses telling you to do something — you don't do it, then you get fired. Since they're not doing their job, it's time for somebody else to do the job.
I have a vested interest. I have a child in the school system, and I want the very best school that she can get and I want it for her friends and the kids of this community. Outside of your family and your faith, your school years can determine the course of your life. It's just that important. So we need to have the best schools — and we can have the best schools — here in Wenatchee.
What do you think are the key issues in this school board race?
Absolutely getting kids back to school full time with no question of their private vaccination information. That should be between themselves, their parents and their healthcare providers.
Clearly there's huge national interest in school board races because of critical race theory and, for Washington State in particular, comprehensive sexuality education. I think those are issues that are at the forefront right now and they will be the biggest issues that we deal with along with the budget for schools and what to do with the massive influx of COVID relief money that has been set aside for schools.
What do you think are the lessons taught us by dealing with COVID the past year as it relates to school?
I think there's no doubt that everyone's been affected by COVID — some in massive ways and others not so deeply. But I've come to realize that I think there is one small blessing from this last year, and that's that parents are now interested in their school boards. They're interested in school board elections and what school boards are responsible for and what they're doing, what their job is and who they answer to.
If anything, we have learned from COVID that the school board elections and the people who are on your school board are critical to what's happening, not only with your children or your child's schools but also with what's happening in the community because your students in your school will very shortly be your fellow community members.