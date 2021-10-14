Katherine Thomas is running for School Board Member Position 4 in the Wenatchee School District. Her opponent in the upcoming general election is Michele Sandberg.
What changes, if any, would you like to see in the current curriculum?
The most important change that is needed with the curriculum is that it should be locally controlled. Wenatchee’s curriculum should not be mandated out of Olympia or Washington D.C. Also, our curriculum should be focused on the basics of education instead of curriculum that is extraneous to math, science, English, history and the arts. Our report card numbers from OSPI say that only 53% of Wenatchee students meet the standards for English, only 43% meet the standards for science and only 37% meet the standards for math. Those numbers should not be acceptable and they indicate that our focus should be centered around improvement in those three subjects at a minimum.
What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the district’s current handling of COVID-19?
We are segregating children in our schools right now. Kids that are unvaccinated are being targeted as the problem when there is an outbreak of COVID cases. Also, there is not a standard on how to keep students learning when they are required to stay home because of quarantining. Some teachers are allowing students to zoom in during classroom time, some teachers are not. Some teachers are sending work home for the students to do and some teachers are not. Apparently, there is no standard. Washington state has been given 2.9 billion dollars in COVID relief funds for use in our schools. Of course, there are many strings attached to this money and how it can be used, but we need innovative thinking so that it can be used for what we need locally.
What is your reaction to the recent disruptions at school board meetings?
It has been incorrectly reported that the crowd at the school board meeting was disruptive, disrespectful or even unkind. I came to the August 24th meeting to observe and learn. I did not know that groups had been organized to come to the meeting. I did not see the Facebook post that was encouraging people to attend, nor did I know that the “unmask our kids'' group would be attending. That being said, I do not feel that they were disruptive or disrespectful or even unkind while they attended this meeting. I believe that certain people purposefully attempted to make it seem like the attendees were ugly, angry and disrespectful. They were not. There were raised voices, but these are parents who feel that their children are being hurt and they are passionate about protecting them and wanting their elected school board members to do the same. They deserve to speak and be heard. It is their voices that the elected school board members represent. I have been called a coward and a terrorist for simply having attended this meeting and I believe that those who would call me that only seek to silence parents.
What do you see as the biggest issue the district faces long-term?
Most importantly, we must be able to keep our kids in school full time safely. What does a victory against the COVID virus look like? When will we decide that this virus is something that we must learn to live with? How do we accomplish a return to normalcy for our students? We must continue to move in a direction that tells our students that they are safe and that their lives do not have to be irrevocably changed due to this horrible pandemic. Other big issues that the district is facing are the decrease in enrollment numbers, and even more importantly the low scores of our students and the subjects of math, science and English. Also, the Wenatchee school district will need to make facilities improvements at some of its schools including Wenatchee High School and the funding for that will be a big issue.