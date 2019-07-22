WENATCHEE — Riley Kunz lives by three rules — work hard at everything you do, be respectful, have a great attitude.
“I like to think that if you put good into the world, good things will happen. It’s karma. I’ve been trying to practice that for a couple of years,” he said.
So far, so good.
The Wenatchee High School senior is headed to Harvard University to play football when he graduates next year. He fielded an offer from the Ivy League school last week and verbally accepted. He plans to major in economics or another STEM field, maybe pre-med.
“It’s been my dream school academically,” he said. “But I never thought I would have a chance to go there.”
A 4.0 student, his SAT scores are pretty good.
“But not Harvard-level good,” he said.
His football cred made the difference. He was listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and in June was named one of Scout.com’s top tight end recruits.
Now 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, he plays tight end/defensive end on the WHS varsity team. He was named first-team All-Conference as a sophomore.
“That doesn’t happen often,” he said.
Until that year, he said, he was more interested in basketball, which he has continued to play.
“In middle school, I was a better basketball player. Football was an afterthought,” he said.
Going to college, though, always had been the plan. His parents attended the University of Washington, so he figured he would follow in their footsteps.
His father, Craig Kunz, is the strategic financial planning manager at Chelan County PUD. His mother, Heidi, also works at the PUD. Both grew up in the Wenatchee Valley.
His dad played baseball in college.
“It broke his heart when I was younger that I didn’t like baseball that much. It’s too slow for me,” Riley Kunz said.
Craig Kunz said he didn't really mind.
"I coached Riley in Little League from age 4 — he was bat boy for his sister's team — until he was 12. Riley never loved baseball like I did, but I think he enjoyed having me out there coaching him and having a little fun. That is always the key to me is having fun. Riley just has more fun playing football and basketball," he said.
Football became Riley's sports focus after his sophomore year when he realized his body type was suited to it. He started lifting more, getting bigger and stronger.
“My goal was to play football in college, no matter what level,” he said. His high school coaches helped by sending film of him on the field to likely prospects.
His parents played it cool, advising him to look at the big picture.
“They said, ‘Don’t just pick a school because of football. Pick a school that can help you out after you’re done with school,’” he said.
About six months ago, Harvard’s recruiters let Kunz know he was on their radar.
“They asked me to fill out a recruiting questionnaire,” he said.
Other colleges stepped up as well. He received an offer from Georgetown University in April, followed in June by Carroll University and the University of Idaho.
He and his parents made the rounds to visit campuses and meet coaches.
The Boston trip was in April.
“At that point, they told me I was one of their top tight end prospects, but they wanted to see me in action,” he said.
He attended football camp in July.
“After camp, the head coach offered me a post,” he said.
Kunz still has to go through the official admissions process, he said.
“It’s pretty much a given at this point. I have to maintain a good GPA and perform well in football. I’m pretty confident in my ability to do well in school once I get there,” he said. “I’ll get to play football at one of the best schools in the world.”
He shared the news with some rapid-fire calls to his family, friends and his high school coaches and trainers.
“I’m so thankful to all of them. It’s been a giant group process,” he said. “It’s not just me.”
Panthers Coach Scott Devereaux said Kunz brings what every coach wants in a player: “He’s tough, smart, humble, physical and focused.”
Craig Kunz describes his son as a low-key guy who works hard and leads by example.
"I always say Riley is a 40-year-old trapped in a 17-year-old body," he said. "He isn’t into the drama that goes with high school and just goes about his business. He has high aspirations and focuses on achieving them. He treats everyone with dignity and respect and really tries to make the younger players on the football team feel comfortable. He does it all without the intent of receiving outside adulation. The adulation is a result of his efforts."
With one big decision made, Riley Kunz's senior year to be a little different than he had anticipated.
“It’s a huge stress reliever. I’m not worried at all about senior year anymore,” he said, which often includes filling out college applications and writing essays. “I will be training in the winter and spring to get as strong and fast as I can get. I’m pretty excited. At the end of the day, I’m pretty happy about the situation.”