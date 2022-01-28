LA CONNER — The La Conner School District has adopted a new logo.
The move is in response to a state law prohibiting the use of Native American names, imagery or symbolism in school districts unless a neighboring tribe grants permission.
While the district received the blessing of the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community to keep using the name Braves, it asked that the use of images of Native Americans be discontinued.
In its search for a new logo, the district received 38 submissions. Community members, alumni, students, and staff voted for their favorite, and Jeanette Quintasket's design of an eagle was chosen.
"We ended up with a beautiful new mascot that was created by a tribal member and La Conner graduate," La Conner School District Superintendent Will Nelson said. "It's really awesome. There are just so many great pieces to this story."
The La Conner School Board formally recognized the new logo at its Monday meeting.
"I am so thankful this process went so smoothly," Nelson said. "From the retaining of the Braves name to the decision to change the image. This was a very smart decision."
Quintasket, a 2018 La Conner High School graduate, said she was both surprised and excited her design was chosen.
"It really felt surreal," she said.
Quintasket's goal for the logo was to capture the spirit of both the Swinomish tribe and the La Conner community.
"I am Swinomish, so in our culture, the eagle is our guardian. It represents our spiritual connection to our ancestors," she said.
It didn't take Quintasket long to come up with what she believed was a fitting design.
"It just sort of came to me," she said. "I could see it and free-handed a sketch. It took me about a day or two. I had a first draft and the second draft was the final one."
The process to change the logo was more lengthy.
"We wanted to make sure that all voices were at the table and heard," Nelson said. "We wanted to do this in a way that respected its values, all of the community members, both on the Swinomish reservation, the tribal government, as well as alumni and community members in La Conner."
In July, the Swinomish Tribal Senate approved a resolution authorizing the use of the name Braves in the La Conner district. However, the district was asked to come up with a new logo.
In September, Clarissa James, school district community and cultural liaison, and Theresa James, a tribal education student advocate and senior class adviser, began the process of finding a new logo by soliciting the help of leadership students.
Those students created a survey to find out what people taking the survey felt was important in a new logo. The survey was shared with students, parents and staff for their input.
Artists used the results of the survey to develop their submissions.