CHELAN — A superintendent's day could include a meeting with the finance department. Or it could include a stop at one of the school's campuses. In the evening, it may be a parent open house.
“It’s been important to really try and be a learner,” said Brad Wilson, the new superintendent of the Lake Chelan School District. He replaced Barry DePaoli, who held the job for six years before retiring in June.
Wilson took the new job after working as the Chelan High School principal, where he received the 2022 principal of the year recognition by the Association of Washington School Principals.
Lake Chelan is one of 13 of the 29 school districts in Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties welcoming a new superintendent this year. The number of new superintendents is unusual. Typically, the area may only see one to two new leaders hold the position.
Michelle Price, superintendent of the North Central Educational Service District, said the turnover is not unique to the region or to Washington. One study found roughly 25% of superintendent positions turned over in both the 2020-2021 school year and the 2021-2022 school year.
Price said this turnover could be for a variety of reasons ranging from taking a new job out of state or in the private sector or retiring.
The new superintendents are facing a learning curve in getting to know the ins and outs of the new job, even if, as in Wilson's case, they're familiar with the district.
Last Wednesday, for Wilson, included a stop at Morgen Owings Elementary School to learn more about the operations of an elementary school classroom.
“I’ve really been spending a lot of time visiting schools,” he said. He tries to spend at least 10 hours a week in school buildings rather than spending his time behind his desk in the district office. “Especially in the early part of the year, just trying to learn what’s going on.”
For Wilson, part of the communication strategy is social media. A scroll through his Twitter page shows posts over the past week that highlight a water safety course at the high school, a preschool orientation and highlights from recent athletic events.
Social media also allows for professional development by connecting him with other educators.
The use allows Wilson to remain connected to the buildings when he isn’t on campus and familiarize himself with parts of the district he’s less familiar with.
One of Wilson's mentors, Cascade School District's Tracey Beckendorf-Edou, said she advises new superintendents to connect with as many community members, parents and students as possible and create honest and open communication.
“The collaborative atmosphere we have in our region makes all of the difference,” Wilson said. “Whether that’s [NCSED Superintendent Michelle Price] or Tracey as my mentor or other experienced superintendent’s in the region, it kind of helps you from feeling like you’re on an island.”
In the valley, Becky Berg of Eastmont and Bill Eagle of Wenatchee are new to their positions. Elsewhere in Chelan and Douglas counties new superintendents include Greg Whitmore in Entiat, Bruce Todd in Mansfield and Stephanie Andler in Orondo.
Eagle rejoined the Wenatchee School District on an interim basis from the NCESD, where he served as the associate director of Student Success and Learning. It's the first time Eagle has served as a superintendent, while Berg has served in two previous school districts.
Wilson said the pandemic brought challenging times for educators and administrators, like students. Remaining closer to the students helps him balance the stress of leading a district.
“Being involved in what the students are doing is a constant reminder of why we’re doing what we’re doing this and what the amazing outcomes are when we come together,” Wilson said. “I think that’s certainly a way to keep the joy in the job.”
