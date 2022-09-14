Purchase Access

CHELAN — A superintendent's day could include a meeting with the finance department. Or it could include a stop at one of the school's campuses. In the evening, it may be a parent open house.

Brad Wilson - Lake Chelan SD.jpeg

Brad Wilson

Lake Chelan School District superintendent

“It’s been important to really try and be a learner,” said Brad Wilson, the new superintendent of the Lake Chelan School District. He replaced Barry DePaoli, who held the job for six years before retiring in June.

Bill Eagle

Bill Eagle

Wenatchee School District interim superintendent
Becky Berg - Eastmont SD.jpeg

Becky Berg

Eastmont School District superintendent
Bruce Todd - Mansfield SD.jpg

Bruce Todd

Mansfield School District superintendent
Greg Whitmore - Entiat SD.jpg

Greg Whitmore

Entiat School District superintendent
andler-stephanie-2-web

Stephanie Andler

Orondo School District superintendent


Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

