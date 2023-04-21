On Friday, the district released a survey asking residents to give feedback on what improvements Morgen Owings Elementary School, Chelan Middle School and High School, the Chelan School of Innovation and the district's athletic facilities could need in the coming years.
The anonymous survey asks respondents about their satisfaction level with the current facilities and asks what improvements the district's different facilities could need. Respondents can also see the responses of others and rate their submissions.
In February, Superintendent Brad Wilson met with representatives from ALSC Architects for an initial discussion, a school tour and a meeting with community and staff members. Wilson said the survey and initial study are funded through a state grant as the district creates a short and long term facilities plan.
More information on the timeline could be available in the next few months.
Once a facilities plan is finalized, Wilson said the district will develop the timeline and construction costs for any ballot measure the district may attempt to pass.
Potential school upgrades have been a discussion in Chelan for years.
A $77.5 million bond attempt in 2019 that would have constructed a new high school and renovated other facilities in the district failed, with only 44.3% of voters supporting the idea.
At a February 27 school board meeting, members expressed support for lowering the bond requirement from 60% approval to 55%. That compromise ultimately died in the legislative session.
