Chelan

Chelan Middle and High School is one of the facilities the Lake Chelan School District is seeking feedback on as it considers potential upgrades.

CHELAN — The Lake Chelan School District is seeking input from the community as it mulls another attempt at facilities upgrades.

On Friday, the district released a survey asking residents to give feedback on what improvements Morgen Owings Elementary School, Chelan Middle School and High School, the Chelan School of Innovation and the district's athletic facilities could need in the coming years.

Brad Wilson

Brad Wilson

Chelan High School principal


