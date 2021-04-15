ORONDO — Lance Young is the new superintendent of the Orondo School District.
He is certainly no stranger, having previously served as a teacher, vice principal and principal for the preschool through eighth-grade school district.
Young, 46, came to the school district as a P.E. teacher in 2004. In 2012, he moved into the role of vice principal, then in 2017 became the principal. This past March, Young was named superintendent, though he is officially interim superintendent until July 1.
He replaces Steve McKenna, who served as interim superintendent last year. Prior to that, Ismael Vivanco was superintendent for three years, before accepting the post as superintendent of the Mount Vernon School District last year. He replaced Milly Watkins, who served as superintendent for 14 years before that.
Young will serve as both superintendent and principal. Young said the two positions have been linked off-and-on over the years at the school.
“I have great people around me. I’ve been here a long time so it’s made it easy to adjust to the new responsibilities and tasks,” Young said. “It’s definitely helped me know the district really well, the staff, our history and the direction we need to go.”
Young said Orondo has always been a very personable, small school. The Orondo School District has 180 students and 13 teachers. Since there is no high school, students after graduating from eighth grade have the choice to attend either Eastmont, Chelan or Waterville high schools.
He said this is his passion and something he wants to continue. He plans to still be out in front of the school greeting students in the morning and saying goodbye to them when they leave.
“I love to do home visits so I’ll continue to do that in this role. Kind of cool for kids to have their principal at the door to say hi and check up on them. That won’t change,” he said.
As principal, he’s had the chance to work under several great people, he said, and learn from their strengths and differences. He feels it has shaped him as a leader. Now, it’s time for him to have a crack at it, he said.
It’s been a crazy time working during the pandemic, but Young said the school district has been up to the task.
“We’re looking forward to planning for the year ahead. We have summer school coming up. We have a huge capital project here at the school so we’re going to have to do summer school outside in different nooks and crannies,” he said.
The capital project — to upgrade the HVAC and fire control systems at the school, as well as installing secure entryways — is funded by a $1.8 million capital levy approved by voters in February.
Orondo School is currently in hybrid learning. Young said the school district is in the process of deciding on whether to students back into classrooms full-time.
“There are some challenges to that. One of the biggest ones is parents — how many of them want us to stay in hybrid. It’s not overwhelming here to want kids back on site,” Young said.
The furniture purchased years ago was designed for the students to collaborate, he said. These are two-person desks, so keeping a 3-foot distance is a challenge.
Young's wife, Ann, teaches kindergarten in the Wenatchee School District. They have two children.