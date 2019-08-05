WENATCHEE — One of the three Wenatchee School Board races on the ballot in November will be uncontested after all.
Tim Larson, who in May filed to run against appointed incumbent Karina Vega-Villa for Position 2, has withdrawn his candidacy. He and his wife are moving to Cashmere, a decision made unexpectedly in June because of family circumstances, he said.
“We are in the process of moving,” he said. “We will be completely moved before the end of the year.”
Larson said he has informed the auditor’s office. His name will not appear on the Nov. 5 general election ballot if the auditor receives his new address by September. Even if Larson’s name does appear on the ballot, the votes won’t count.
“I tried to see if they could re-open the filing so someone else could sign up, but they can’t do that,” he said.
The alternative is for someone to run a write-in campaign.
Vega-Villa was appointed to the post in January to finish out the term of Walter Newman, who resigned in November 2018.
“I’m disappointed, actually,” Larson said. “I thought I had a pretty good shot at it. I’ve been working as a substitute teacher for a couple years, but I’m retired, so I have the time to put in.”
Larson said he had no specific agenda to push.
“I want to do what’s in the best interest of the community and what the community tells me,” he said. “That’s what I see as the position. We have one employee, the new superintendent. That decision is already made. I want to help him see our vision as a community and oversee what he is doing to make sure that’s implemented.”
The other school board races are Position 3, with incumbent Sunny Hemphill facing challenger Martin Barron and Position 1, with incumbent Laura Jaecks facing challenger Meliesa Tigard.
All positions are at-large, so candidates can live anywhere in the district.