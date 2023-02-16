Third grader Caleb Mattson runs into a mind block as he tries to answer a geography question given by parent-volunteer Debbie Hansen during the monthly Passport Club at Sunnyslope Elementary School Wednesday. Students enrolled in the club are tasked with memorizing selected states, countries, and their capitals.
A large Passport Club mural is posted on the Sunnyslope Elementary School cafeteria wall behind Benjamin Davidson who gets a correct answer from parent-volunteer Lindsay Johnston during a session Wednesday.
WENATCHEE — If someone handed you an unlabeled map of the United States and asked you to point to Iowa, could you? What about if they asked you to point out Belarus on a global map?
While you may be able to point out some of the states, the next challenge is knowing the capital. Michigan is known for its distinctive mitten shape, but without whipping out your phone, what’s its capital? (This question will be answered later on in this article.)
For most adults, if you struggled, you’re not alone.
But at Sunnyslope Elementary, a group of students fares far better when it comes to knowing national and global geography. Roughly 60 students in the third, fourth and fifth grades come together monthly to get their knowledge tested.
“I think it’s important for them to have exposure to geography,” said lead parent-volunteer Kiersten White. “You’d be surprised how many students don’t know where they are, where they are on a map.”
Each month, the students are quizzed on a list of different locations from a page of their “passport,” a small green booklet that bares a striking resemblance to the real thing. For the third graders, their questions center on U.S. geography, while fourth and fifth graders take a tour of the world.
The passport club is a nationwide organization and has been at Sunnyslope for around a decade. While participation is not required, White said it helps students prepare for middle school geography.
“I think it’s good engagement,” White said. “It builds confidence to feel like you can come in and do something like this.”
A group of parent volunteers laid out seven table-sized maps and several smaller ones in the school cafeteria. For about a half hour, students filed into the room, grabbed their faux passports and got to work.
At Rachel Burgoon’s table on Feb. 8, the topic for third graders was America’s midwest: seven states including Ohio, Iowa, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and four state capitals.
One by one, they breezed through, with the four students even nailing the pronunciation of Michigan’s capital, Lansing. (Did you get it?)
“The kids who know it, know it,” Burgoon said. “If they’ve studied, there’s no messing around.”
For the fourth and fifth graders, students took a tour around the world and were quizzed on countries including Libya, Bosnia, Chile and the Ivory Coast. The questions prompted a bit more pause, but several students correctly guessed all 30.
For showing up to the monthly meeting, the fourth and fifth graders receive a sticker that’s pasted on a mural in the back of the room. For a perfect score, students receive an extra star to mark their achievement. And at the end of the exercise, a student’s passport is stamped, much like at a border crossing.
“It’s fun. Geography is important,” Burgoon said. “It’s fun to see them try something extracurricular.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone