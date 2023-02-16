230211-newslocal-kidsgeography 01

Third grader Caleb Mattson runs into a mind block as he tries to answer a geography question given by parent-volunteer Debbie Hansen during the monthly Passport Club at Sunnyslope Elementary School Wednesday. Students enrolled in the club are tasked with memorizing selected states, countries, and their capitals.

WENATCHEE — If someone handed you an unlabeled map of the United States and asked you to point to Iowa, could you? What about if they asked you to point out Belarus on a global map?

While you may be able to point out some of the states, the next challenge is knowing the capital. Michigan is known for its distinctive mitten shape, but without whipping out your phone, what’s its capital? (This question will be answered later on in this article.)

230211-newslocal-kidsgeography 03.jpg

Lead volunteer Kiersten White arranges students' passports before the Passport Club meets at Sunnyslope Elementary School Wednesday.
230211-newslocal-kidsgeography 02.jpg

A large Passport Club mural is posted on the Sunnyslope Elementary School cafeteria wall behind Benjamin Davidson who gets a correct answer from parent-volunteer Lindsay Johnston during a session Wednesday.
230211-newslocal-kidsgeography 04.jpg

Passport Club lead parent-volunteer, Kiersten White.
230211-newslocal-kidsgeography 05.jpg

Ava Douglass, in the third grade at Sunnyslope Elementary School, works with parent volunteer Jodee Carlstrom to answer geography questions Wednesday.


Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?