OLYMPIA — A bill that requires school districts to adopt an inclusive curriculum passed the Senate Tuesday afternoon, though two amendments offered by Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, to make the legislation optional rather than mandatory failed.

Senate Bill 5462 requires the Washington State School Directors' Association, with help from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, to create an inclusive curricula model policy for school boards to adopt. It cleared the senate with 29 yes votes and 19 no votes, with one senator excused.



