OLYMPIA — A bill that requires school districts to adopt an inclusive curriculum passed the Senate Tuesday afternoon, though two amendments offered by Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, to make the legislation optional rather than mandatory failed.
Senate Bill 5462 requires the Washington State School Directors' Association, with help from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, to create an inclusive curricula model policy for school boards to adopt. It cleared the senate with 29 yes votes and 19 no votes, with one senator excused.
The curriculum will include "diverse, equitable, inclusive, age-appropriate instructional materials that include the histories, contributions, and perspectives of historically marginalized and underrepresented groups."
"When we teach the children of Washington using inclusive curriculum, we see better results," said bill sponsor Marko Liias, D-Everett. "When the students, and their families, who are interacting with our public schools see their lived experiences reflected in the lessons their learning, they draw more meaning and inspiration from it."
Hawkins' first amendment, which failed in a voice vote, would have adjusted the bill language from "must" to "may" and "directing" to "allowing," for example.
"From our perspective, the amendment guts the bill," Sen. Lisa Wellman, D-Mercer Island, said on the Senate floor regarding Hawkins' suggested amendment. "Instead of requiring, it simply suggests and proposes and makes suggestions that this happens."
Hawkins' further proposed a similar amendment to a different amendment suggested by Sen. Claire Wilson, D-Federal Way. While Hawkins' second amendment failed, Wilson's passed.
"It seems to me that the Washington State Senate is trying to become the Washington State School Board again with some of these proposals," Hawkins' said in his remarks on the Senate floor. "While inclusive curriculum may be a very good thing, and it may be that many school districts want to implement, we think that the state shouldn't become the state shouldn't become the state legislative school board."
According to Wilson, her amendment adds "intent language" to the bill and establishes both regional inclusive curriculum coordinators and youth advisory councils.
Hawkins said Wilson's amendment should have been considered and debated as a separate piece of legislation, as it takes wording from legislation that failed to advance and adds it to SB-5462 "as sort of a super-inclusive bill that we're now considering."
The legislation must still pass the House of Representatives and be signed by the Governor to be enacted.
The last day of the 2023 legislative session is April 23.
