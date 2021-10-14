Les Moscoso is running for School Board Member Director District 4 in the Cashmere School District. His opponent in the upcoming general election is Roger Perleberg.
What changes, if any, would you like to see in the current curriculum?
Cashmere school district has such a strong foundation, my focus would be on continuing to keep the district current and open to available improvements. There are numerous curriculum options available and teachers themselves are talented at creating and adapting curriculum. I think it prudent that these options be reviewed frequently and openly to assure the most appropriate, efficient, and cost-effective learning opportunities for our students. A curriculum is only as good as the teacher who implements it. Cashmere has fantastic teachers, and I would hope to assure that every teacher has access to trainings that support their implementation.
What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the district's current handling of COVID-19?
It’s a priority to get kids back into the classroom. The School District has adjusted throughout the pandemic improving the schools’ ventilation systems and air exchangers. Providing safe, effective classrooms for our students is paramount, and the school district has done well in following the state mandates handed down to them. I would not change the measures that have allowed in-person classes this fall while assuring the safety of the kids.
What do you see as the biggest issue the district faces long-term?
Based on recent studies provided by the school district, a significant issue facing Cashmere and all school districts is equity gaps. These gaps exist among Latino and other second language groups, households affected by poverty and instability, families affected by the pandemic, and students who may be struggling with identity and belonging. The challenge facing Cashmere and other districts is to provide instruction, experiences, and opportunities inside and outside of the classroom that pull all students toward that feeling of belonging, acceptance, and shared goals. The School District is working with a professional organization to conduct surveys to better understand students, staff, and community perspectives on “belonging.” Once the data is analyzed, the key will be developing a path forward. Thus, the biggest issue facing the Cashmere School District is also its biggest opportunity for growth.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.