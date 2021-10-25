EAST WENATCHEE — Community members are invited to attend either an in-person or virtual session to provide input on the search for Eastmont’s next superintendent.
Representatives from Northwest Leadership Associates are assisting in the search and will be present at both forums.
The first session will be held at 6 p.m. Monday in Eastmont Junior High’s auditorium, 905 8th St. N.E. The second session will be held virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Community members in both sessions will have the opportunity to provide input in both English and Spanish.
Staff members, parents and community members are invited to submit a survey on what they would like to see in a superintendent.
According to a hiring schedule approved Oct. 11 by the school board, the next superintendent will assume the role July 1, 2022.
To the access links for Tuesday's Zoom meeting as well as the survey go to wwrld.us/Eastmont.
