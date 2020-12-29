WENATCHEE — Sure, big-time professional companies can produce a virtual choir, but can a small-town music teacher do the same thing?
According to John Newbery Elementary School music teacher Brittany Stevens, since the pandemic, a lot of administrators have been telling music teachers, why don’t you create a virtual choir? — Like it’s no big deal.
“I never felt pressured by my principal to do that. I know across the country people have been forced into learning these tech skills. It’s a huge undertaking that a lot of people don’t realize,” Stevens said. “It’s just a 2-minute video, but there were dozens of hours that went into making that happen.”
A lot of teachers have been pressured into creating these things, she said.
Stevens produced a 2-minute virtual choir video of over 70 Newbery students singing a song called “May There Be Goodwill” which made its debut on Dec. 18. it can be viewed at wwrld.us/3nYIpZ9.
Producing the video was quite the technical and musical undertaking for Stevens. She meets virtually with students for music lessons once a week. The week before, she introduced the song and had students in all grades practice on their own. The next week, their assignment was to record themselves.
“I created a segment of the song with the voices singing along with it so the kids could keep track. When they record themselves, most of the kids are wearing headphones, so they are listening to the recording so they are singing in the same key and in time so everything lines up correctly,” Stevens said.
The kids send the videos to Stevens. She received about 90 videos, some were usable, some were not. Stevens used Garage Band to import the student voices and match them to the backing track. She used a program called Canva to put the student videos into a grid.
Then, she dropped everything into iMovie and prayed for the best.
“I thought it turned out really great. I was really proud of the kids. I thought it brought a big sense of community to them. When I posted it on Facebook, it was shared with different groups. Parents were excited to see their kids,” she said.
Stevens said even though the younger kids are meeting in person, they’re not getting the sense of community.
“We’re so stressed about making sure they’re caught up with reading and math and they’re healthy and safe, all the fun stuff of school is getting left behind,” she said. “Wenatchee music teachers have been doing a really good job of bringing people back together and doing what we can to keep some sense of normalcy with everybody.”
Stevens said she’s planning to use her new music video producing skills in the future. She’s thinking of doing something around Valentine’s Day — maybe not a whole-school video with a lot of students. Last year, there was a Valentine’s Day concert with just the second and third grade, so that may be the target group for something around late winter/early spring.
Also, she is thinking of doing something for the end of the year for the fifth graders. That might be an all-school video, but it is still in the planning stages.