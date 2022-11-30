NCW — Following a late November snowstorm that blanketed the region, several local school districts will run on modified schedules Wednesday.
As of 7 a.m., the Waterville, Cashmere, Cascade and Eastmont School Districts will run two hours delayed on Nov. 30. The Morning Wee Wildcats/Wee Cougars programs have also been canceled in Eastmont.
The Wenatchee School District will operate on a Monday late start schedule, which means:
Elementary Schools will start at 9:15 a.m.
Middle Schools will start at 10:20 a.m.
Wenatchee High School will start at 10:10 a.m.
WestSide High School will start at 10:05 a.m.
Castlerock Preschool will start at 9:25 a.m.
Valley Academy will start at 9:30 a.m.
The morning classes at Wenatchee Valley Tech Center classes are canceled. The afternoon classes will begin at noon.
Zero-hour classes in Eastmont and Wenatchee have been canceled.
The Chelan School District will run a late start schedule this morning. Transportation will run an hour and 15 minutes late. Preschool and morning practices have been canceled. No determination has been made about games scheduled for the afternoon.
A Winter Storm Warning for Wenatchee remains in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday. Forecasts over the next week call for high temperatures in the high 20s and a chance of snow through Saturday.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone