221129-newslocal-snowblow 01.jpg
Buy Now

Mike Ballamis removes freshly fallen snow with a leaf blower Monday morning in front of Hilltop Apartments along South Mission Street.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

NCW — Following a late November snowstorm that blanketed the region, several local school districts will run on modified schedules Wednesday.

As of 7 a.m., the Waterville, Cashmere, Cascade and Eastmont School Districts will run two hours delayed on Nov. 30. The Morning Wee Wildcats/Wee Cougars programs have also been canceled in Eastmont.



