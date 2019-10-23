MANSON — Retired Forest Ranger Wayne Machus believes in strong science and environmental programs, a perspective he has been providing as a Manson School Board member since 2009.
He would like to continue that service, seeking reelection this year to the Position 3 spot. Machus, 68, is currently serving as the board chairman.
“As a current board member, I have enjoyed giving back to the schools and community by working with our other board directors and district leadership to provide all students with a quality, well-rounded education,” he said.
He is being challenged for the post by Stellan Guy Giffin, who did not respond to a request for candidate information.
Two other seats on the five-member board are up for election this year. Position 2 is currently held by Aurora Flores, a 20-plus-year board veteran. She is unopposed in her re-election bid.
Robin Block is running unopposed to replace Shelby Petersen in the Position 1 seat. Petersen did not file for the post.
Voting for the Nov. 5 general election started Oct. 18.
Wenatchee World: Why are you interested in serving (or continuing to serve) on the school board and what skills do you bring to the table?
Machus: My two children graduated from Manson High School and are doing well in their careers and post-secondary education. I credit Manson School District with helping prepare them well. As a current board member, I have enjoyed giving back to the schools and community by working with our other board directors and district leadership to provide all students with a quality, well-rounded education. I have lived in Manson for the past 30 years. My work in a public service role (retired Forest Service) also shapes my perspective on the need for strong science and environmental programs.
WW: What do you see as the district’s top strengths and top weaknesses?
Machus: I am proud of the district’s effort to customize education for each individual student. Our post-secondary preparation program (internships, college courses in our high school, community service) is helping graduates accomplish great things. Our graduation rate is consistently over 90%. Students are growing and learning at every grade level. I would like to see our work in helping all students graduate with two languages continue. I also want to see student achievement measures continue to improve.