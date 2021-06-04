EAST WENATCHEE — Imagine taking your one-week-old baby daughter to Seattle Children’s Hospital for surgery for a rare disorder not knowing what her future would be like, or even if there would be a future.
This was the situation of the Schwab family and Makenna Schwab, who was born with a rare connective tissue disorder called Larsen Syndrome, which makes all the joints in the body dislocate along with instability in the spine, neck and airways.
Little Makenna started going to Seattle Children’s Hospital when she was a week old. Since then, she’s had more than 20 surgeries. Now 18 and set to graduate from Eastmont High School, she said if not for the amazing people at Seattle Children’s Hospital, she would not be here today.
The medical procedures on such a young girl were hard on the family, which includes mother Melissa, father Shawn and younger brother Connor.
“Makenna’s whole life has been a little bit of an unknown. There were twists and turns at every corner. We didn’t know what life would look like for her in terms of her condition was considered life threatening,” said Melissa Schwab. “We didn’t know what her independence would look like in terms of mobility. There were lots of hospital stays, lots of surgeries, lots of doctor appointments.”
Through all that, Makenna Schwab persevered. She has not had a surgery since her freshman year and slowly she’s been able to build up her muscles and endurance. While she still has to rely on a wheelchair part of the time, she said it’s gotten to the point where she doesn’t need it nearly as frequently.
Because she had gone so frequently to Seattle Children’s Hospital, in 2011, she asked her mom if she could do a bake sale to give back to the hospital.
“We started that year and every year since then, we’ve done a project supporting the organization that helps families with serious medical conditions,” Makenna Schwab said. “In 2016, we took it a step further and I created my own nonprofit called Makspire Foundation which is ‘Makenna and Inspire’ to help and support those families who face those medical conditions like my family and I went through.”
In the past 10 years, the Makspire Foundation has raised more than $1 million for Seattle Children’s Hospital, Camp Korey (a camp for children with severe medical conditions) and the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Washington and Alaska. Plus, she said the foundation has collected thousands of toys and other necessities for inpatient families.
In 2018, Makenna was chosen as a Patient Ambassador for Seattle Children’s Hospital, so she spent that year going to a lot of different events, sharing her story with others.
In 2019, she was chosen as one of the 10 national champions for Children’s Miracle Network, a group of 140 children’s hospitals all over the U.S. Makenna spent that year traveling and telling her story to help benefit Children’s Miracle Network and Seattle Children’s Hospital.
She has even appeared on a box of cereal.
“That was part of my work with Children’s Miracle Network. General Mills is a partner. It was Costco and one of their promotional things with Children’s Miracle Network. Each of the champions were on a box of cereal and my box was the Cheerios box,” she said.
Through it all, Makenna’s family and friends have been there for her.
“I could not even put it into words. My family and friends — all their support has meant the world to me, especially with the medical things I’ve gone through. Not every child has that support behind them. To have that support in everything I do has been amazing. It’s such a huge blessing and I’m very thankful,” Makenna Schwab said.
This past year, Makenna was elected as Eastmont High School’s ASB president.
“I couldn’t be more proud of who Makenna is today and how all that molded her today, in terms of her perspective on life. She has really taken it and turned it into a positive thing,” Melissa Schwab said. “To live through all those touch and go moments. Everything she had to fight to overcome to build some sort of normalcy. She has shined through all of that. I could not have asked for anything better.”
Her ASB advisor Laurie Butterfield has gotten to know Makenna over the past couple of years.
“She is a little go-getter. ‘No’ is not in her vocabulary. I don’t mean physically. I mean like if we need to plan something and we can’t do it this way. She says, ‘what about this?’ She’s really good about organizing and planning and being creative, especially with COVID — trying to get kids involved and recognize kids and organizing activities,” Butterfield said. “She has been an integral piece on our planning for the prom for this year. She is a busy little bee with her own foundation. She just goes, goes, goes. She is an impressive young lady.”