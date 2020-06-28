MANSFIELD — The Mansfield School District is looking for a new school board member.
Jesse Shafer, who has served on the board since 2013 and was reelected to a four-year term in November, resigned Tuesday.
He represented the board’s District 3, which includes the area of the city north and northeast of Douglas Street and east of Mansfield Boulevard.
Any residents who live in that area and are interested in serving are asked to submit a letter of interest that includes address, phone number and brief statement of qualifications.
The other four board members include Cory Moore, Brad Murison, Tara Tupling and Dusty Wittig.
For information, send an email to Superintendent Mike Messenger at mmessenger@mansfield.wednet.edu or call 683-1012.