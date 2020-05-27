MANSON — Banners showing the senior graduation pictures of Manson High School’s Class of 2020 are now flying from the street lights through the downtown.
The project to hang the senior banners included community members and civic leaders Fred Barkley, Ron Trickett and Dale England, along with MHS Principal Heather Ireland and office manager Josh Little.
This is the first year the banners showing graduates’ senior pictures have been displayed downtown, prompted by the COVID-19 shutdown that required some thinking outside the box to acknowledge the milestone. It could become part of a new tradition.