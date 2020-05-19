MANSON — Yvonne Walker is the new Manson School District superintendent.
The school board made it official Monday. She is replacing Matt Charlton who will become Eastmont School District's executive director of secondary education. Charlton led Manson schools for the past 13 years.
Walker was one of eight to apply and one of four invited to interview via Zoom the first week in May. She has spent the past 17 years of her education career in the Arlington School District, where she is the principal at Post Middle School.
Charlton is set to start his new job July 1, but expects to help with the transition complicated by the COVID-19 shutdowns.
"Ms. Walker and I will begin transition work this week," Charlton said Tuesday. "Zoom and phone calls for now, but I anticipate some in-person opportunities in June."