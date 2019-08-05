MANSON — Manson School District’s “certificated substitute academy," for those interested in working as a substitute teacher this year, is noon to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Manson Elementary School.
“The training is for those with or without our teaching certification,” said Superintendent Matt Charlton. “If you are interested in becoming a substitute teacher, this training will give you the information you need in order to become qualified.”
Similar training sessions have been provided in the past, he said.
“We anticipate needing about the same amount of substitutes as in previous years. There’s always a need for quality substitutes who can support our students.”
Included this year, he said, will be a session on emergency procedures including ALICE (alert, lockdown, inform, counter, evacuate) protocol, the same training all of the staff has received.
“Earlier this summer, Sheriff Burnett and the ESD hosted a speaker — the parent of a Sandy Hook Elementary student. One of her suggestions was to make sure subs are trained in active shooter trainings,” he said.
Lunch also is provided.
For information, call the district office at 687-3140.