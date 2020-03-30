MANSON — The Manson School Board on Monday night was set to formally accept the resignation of Superintendent Matt Charlton, who has served in the position for 13 years.
Charlton is taking an administrative post in the Eastmont School District — as executive director of secondary education, the job currently held by David Woods. Woods is returning, at his request, to the position of principal at the junior high, said Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen.
"The junior high position opened up in February for next year due to some other internal administrative transfers that will be in effect starting in July," Christensen said.
The Eastmont School Board approved hiring Charlton at its March 23 meeting.
He is expected to start the new job July 1. Eastmont is also hiring his wife Shelley Charlton, currently a technology/business teacher at Chelan High School, which means the two Charltons, among other things, now will be able to root for the same teams.
In a March 20 letter to the community announcing the coming move, which was posted on Facebook, Matt Charlton said the timing — while schools statewide are closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19 — “is less than ideal.”
He applied for the job in February, he said, when “our world was in a different place.”
Charlton said he and his wife had discussed last year the possibility of making a move.
“When our three boys completed high school in Manson — our youngest Tyler graduated in June 2019 — my wife and I decided that when the right position came along, we would consider a change,” he said. “We both love our current positions and felt no rush. In fact, we had not planned to apply anywhere this spring until the Eastmont opportunity opened up.”
Once it did, it was too good not to apply, he said, for both family and professional reasons. Their parents, siblings and middle son all live in the area. Matt is a Class of 1988 Eastmont High School alum.
“Beyond the personal benefits, Eastmont has a stellar reputation in our region as a quality district,” he said. “The opportunity to learn from and support Garn Christensen was an obvious draw.
“When I interviewed for the position I was able to meet many of the administrators in the school district as well as several staff members. I was watching to see the interactions between administrators and staff members. I loved what I observed. People genuinely enjoyed working with colleagues, conversations were almost always student focused, and a positive culture was clearly in place.”
It will be a change, he said. Manson has 664 students and 44 classroom teachers while Eastmont has 6,340 students and 344 classroom teachers.
Charlton said he has thoroughly enjoyed his time in Manson. He started the job there on July 1, 2007, taking over for Steve McKenna.
“I was able to help the district continue initiatives and learn from our board, veteran staff and community members what was expected of me,” Charlton said. “As time went by we’ve been able to add dozens of key staff and administrators to help further our vision for students.”
He lists as successes:
- Creating a preschool for all 4-year-olds in the community.
- Adding the Options Program for kindergarten through eighth-grade, giving parents the choice to have their children learn in a multi-age, integrated curriculum, arts emphasis, parental involved program.
- Transforming the high school experience with a strong post-secondary emphasis, college-like learning atmosphere and community based internships for every student.
- A 10-year graduation rate average that exceeds 90%.
- Strengthening connections between the schools, community and parents.
- Facilities that are in great shape with updates and additions planned in the next six years, and an early learning center scheduled to be complete by fall 2022.
“I am proud of the Manson staff and leadership — amazing people whom I’ve come to love,” he said. “The next superintendent of Manson will certainly bring leadership and strengths to the role, but I’m confident they are inheriting a ‘very full deck.’”
The board on Monday also was set to discuss the search process and timeline for the Manson superintendent post. The job already has been posted on two nationwide search sites.