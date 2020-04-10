SEATTLE — In some ways, school closures have afforded 11-year-old Tristan some reprieve from his daily grind at Salmon Bay K-8 in Seattle.
He's been able to focus his energy on building a small wave tank, a science fair project he's excited about, said his mom, Cheryl Jenrow. Zoom meetings with teachers are going relatively well, he said, especially in math.
But a critical part of his education is missing.
Since schools closed, he hasn't gotten any speech therapy or one-on-one help for his learning disability and autism — services guaranteed through his individualized learning plan (IEP), a legally binding educational roadmap for students with disabilities. Juggling priorities and home assignments have been a particular challenge for him.
The state's sudden pandemic-driven experiment in remote learning has illuminated several of the K-12 public education system's shortcomings, and education for students with disabilities is one of them. Many parents, including Jenrow, say they've fought hard to get the services their kids need in order to learn. While they recognize the unique challenge of delivering these services during the closures, families, attorneys and educators worry that the coming months will set kids back even further.
Washington state has garnered a reputation for its poor track record with special education. The state's 165,000 students with disabilities, whose rights to a "free and appropriate" public education are enshrined in federal law, posted some of the lowest outcomes in the country in recent years. Some early efforts by school districts to continue offering instruction during the shutdown fell short of fully including students with disabilities.
The state education department, or Office of Superintendent of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), has already received five formal complaints about special education services during the closures.
During the first week that many districts kicked off their distance education plans, many families said they waited for learning accommodations that never arrived, making it difficult or impossible for their kids to complete assignments.
"I'm afraid the consequence will be that students with disabilities will have to rely completely on their own families for education and support for their own schooling," said Kathy George, a Seattle-area education attorney who helps Jenrow negotiate services for Tristan. "That fundamentally goes against the concept of a free and appropriate public education."
Jenrow said she's been filling in where she can, spending hours each day trying to walk Tristan through assignments and convincing him to stay on track, but she's no expert.
"It's just going to make the cracks even bigger," said Jenrow, who requested The Seattle Times withhold her son's last name to protect his privacy.
In a conversation they had about school on Tuesday, Tristan told Jenrow he felt "terrible" about attending middle school next year. "Sixth grade might be a super high jump from fifth grade because I haven't really been doing too much," he said.
Districts are required to provide special education services and communicate with families during the shutdown, and the state will continue to monitor for compliance with the law, said Glenna Gallo, OSPI's special education director. But with an almost complete ban on teachers interacting with students in-person, it's clear that school systems won't be able to provide service in the same way they used to, she added.
Gallo said she expects the situation will improve with time.
"Some [districts] are farther along in their communications plans than others," she said. "I would encourage families to reach out" to their districts if they don't hear anything.