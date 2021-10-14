María Iñiguez is running for reelection to School Board Member Position 2 in the Wenatchee School District. Her opponent in the upcoming general election is Matt Van Bogart.
What changes, if any, would you like to see in the current curriculum?
It is actually the school staff that selects, evaluates, and examines all curriculum. School board members generally do not have the training or expertise to do that evaluation. However, it is the school board’s responsibility to ensure that the superintendent is overseeing that work.
Interestingly, the Wenatchee School District is initiating a curriculum audit this school year, beginning at the high school with English Language Arts and Social Studies. This audit will, in part, examine how the current curricula align with our strategic plan and the effectiveness of current teaching practices. I support the district’s plan to look at the curricula and teaching methods methodically. Our students deserve the most effective and evidence-based teaching practices and materials to ensure that they are prepared for their next steps.
What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the district’s current handling of COVID-19?
I believe that every WSD student should have the option for full-time, in-person school. However, to ensure that our schools remain open and safe, the district must continue to follow the local and state public health mandates and guidance.
Effective communication is essential to ensuring families feel supported during times of uncertainty. Parents need to be made aware of changes in processes and requirements in a timely manner. As a parent of a school-age child, I understand the need to know the precautions and measures the district is taking to keep students and staff safe. This is why I advocated having the COVID dashboard reinstated on the Wenatchee School District home webpage.
What is your reaction to the recent disruptions at school board meetings?
I was saddened and disappointed by the behavior of some community members, including some of the school board candidates, at the August 24 board meeting. I respect and honor the right of our constituents to share their opinions, questions, or concerns at any public meeting. However, when constituents create a hostile and unsafe environment, refuse to model good behavior, or comply with public health mandates, the school board is faced with making some tough decisions. Our schools and buildings should be safe havens for our kids and our community. No school board member, staff member, or administrator should feel threatened while doing their job, especially during these unprecedented times as we try to lead, guide, and educate our students.
What do you see as the biggest issue the district faces long-term?
One of the primary roles of a school board member is to approve the annual budget. I expect to see a balanced yearly budget with a fund balance that meets or exceeds the minimum requirement. We must also keep an eye on projected state and federal program funds as they can vary year to year as enrollment changes. We need to be wise to ensure that the district can weather fluctuations in enrollment without impacting student learning. Planning and fiscal responsibility are essential to avoid budget shortfalls.
Our school buildings need to be well-equipped to promote optimal learning. In recent years, we have seen renovations and remodels to several of our schools. However, our high school and two elementary schools are overdue for updating, and I would like to see a plan for those updates. We need to show our kids that we value them by providing them with adequate learning environments. This is a task that we as a community can come together to solve.