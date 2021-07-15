Maria Iniguez is a candidate for Wenatchee School Board Position No. 2. Her opponents in the Aug. 3 primary are Tina Irvine and Matt Van Bogart.
Why are you running for reelection to the school board?
As a school board member, I serve as a representative and advocate for our students. Currently, 53% of our students identify as Latinx and I am uniquely situated to understand the challenges that many of our students are facing. I support the new and developing strategic plan for our school district and am excited to see the push for a high-quality and equitable education, in which all of our students can thrive and be future-ready.
I also value fiscal responsibility and have been part of creating and approving two balanced budgets during my tenure so far. I am committed to making sure that funding will be aligned with our strategic plan’s priorities, keeping student growth and opportunities at the center of financial decisions.
What do you think are the key issues in this school board race?
The pandemic had wide ranging effects on our students with some facing significant difficulties. As all of our students return to school full-time in the fall, our job is to ensure that our teachers and staff have the necessary resources to meet the varied academic and social-emotional needs in their classroom. Our school district must use the Covid funding effectively with student success at the center of every financial decision.
It is also important that voters understand the job of the school board which includes setting the vision for the district and adopting policies that support that vision. Increasingly, there is recognition that if we want ALL students to have access to opportunities that will prepare them for their next steps, we will need to be intentional. We will need to identify the obstacles that students face and work to make equal opportunity a reality.
What do you think are the lessons taught us by dealing with COVID the past year as it relates to school?
Covid showed us how incredibly flexible our students and staff are when it is asked of them. Zoom classes gave our teachers an opportunity to see their students in their home environment, which gave them a richer perspective. Hybrid instruction allowed for smaller classes, more individual attention and a stronger connection between students and their teachers. At the same time, the pandemic also highlighted inequities within our student population. For example, some students do not have a quiet place to do their schoolwork at home or reliable access to the internet. As we identify what is keeping students from reaching their potential, we can create the systems to help all students to achieve and be ready for their next steps.