Marty Young is a candidate for Cascade School Board Director District No. 5. His opponents in the Aug. 3 primary are incumbent Trey Ising and Alicia Warman, although Warman has verbally withdrawn from the race.
Why are you running for school board?
I decided to run to give parents and voters a choice. I will serve them as a representative they can express their concerns to and be held accountable for the students best overall well-being and educational development. My engineering degree and experience drives a desire for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) improvements at Cascade SD. We need smart and well-educated students in these fields and to keep America competitive in the world. Continuous development is stated as a board responsibility. This means the students should never be bored for lack of intellectual stimulation. My training in lean continuous improvement as an engineer and at DSHS as a regional lean consultation team member can help the schools understand that the education process can and must always be questioned or challenged to improve. One can look at the competency test scores, school ranking and student performance post-high school to see the need for improvement.
What do you think are the key issues in this school board race?
Instruction needs to get back to pre-shutdown normal as soon as possible under the local control of the school directors. We now know the risk to students is low to nearly nonexistent and the “two week” shutdown that extended to over a year has been a severe detriment to student learning, social and mental health. We have a lot of catching up to do and it is best to get back in the classroom and get students to their age-appropriate knowledge level. There is a larger health risk to wearing masks than no masks and I will be an advocate to making masks optional.
The schools should be focused on providing excellent education in the subjects that ensure a student’s success in college or trades. Unfunded mandates from the government that have little to do with that should not be prioritized and undermine or replace the task of providing a solid student competency in the basics.
What do you think are the lessons taught us by dealing with COVID the past year as it relates to school?
Online schooling is not effective for all students, especially the younger ones. Students that are hands-on learners went from A students to failing during the shutdown. Teachers are not there personally to follow up, encourage and follow through without the classroom setting. Online classes are a good option for some. Our college aged student is graduating with honors in his double major and another is beginning online studies in graphic design. The exposure to online classes has expanded the perspective of learning methods to consider.
I would also encourage more parents to participate in the school board meetings and having Zoom meetings makes that much more convenient. We can have open dialog to work on concerns as a team. We are all in this together for the student’s success. I am a great believer in teamwork and what can be accomplished by all working together.
Final lesson learned, it is okay to question authority and ask for the facts around decision making.