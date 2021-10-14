Marty Young is running for School Board Member Director District 5 in the Cascade School District. His opponent in the upcoming general election is Trey Ising.
What changes, if any, would you like to see in the current curriculum?
The board is primarily to serve the parents and students. The students must be provided an education in the core elements of reading, writing, math and science in a safe environment. Safety must include all areas of physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. The board, administration and staff must be kind and considerate in hearing all the issues from parents and take action or respond to all concerns. The curriculum must provide the students with a strong, basic education to succeed in their chosen career path. This could be college, trade / vocational school, apprenticeship or entering the workforce while deciding on their future path. Our high school graduates should not have to take preparatory classes. They need age-appropriate college level knowledge in the core subjects. The board is not meeting its responsibilities if students are simply going through the motions, not learning, and given a diploma for showing up.
What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the district's current handling of COVID-19?
The district appears to be rubber stamping all the mandates from Olympia and not listening to parents. We all know the risks of COVID-19 and the risks of wearing a mask all day. Parents want the best for their children, and they should be the decision maker. The use of masks and school attendance in person or virtually is, primarily, up to the parents. One can also consider a hybrid model to fit the student’s needs.
I will not support a mandated vaccination for students as we see in California now.
What do you see as the biggest issue the district faces long-term?
Once we return to pre-COVID normal, we need to focus on improving academics consistently and continuously. I am encouraged that our superintendent, Dr. Tracey Beckendorf-Edou, has experience leading a high-performance STEM school district. We have the right person for the job and need to get down to the basics of core education improvements. As an engineer with an MBA, I have experience using lean techniques to develop a continuous improvement culture. There is also the 10th annual Washington State Government Lean Transformation (virtual) Conference 10/26-11/4/21. I attended the past seven years as a DSHS Lean Practitioner. The board must oversee the improvement process, help discover the root cause issues and track key performance indices to keep students, teachers, staff, administration and the board itself accountable.
The district cannot allow resources to be distracted by mandated indoctrinations after this shutdown. We must be focused on the basic core education.