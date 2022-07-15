WENATCHEE — For the second year in a row, a Wenatchee educator is the region’s top teacher.
Hugo Zavala, a fourth-grade science and Spanish language arts teacher at Lewis & Clark Elementary School, received the 2023 Regional Teacher of the Year award from the North Central Educational Service District. Tina Nicpan-Brown received the same recognition last year.
As a teacher at a bilingual elementary school, Zavala said in an NCESD press release that language is key to forming connections between a student's home and school life. To foster this link, his assignments allow parents to help their students with their language skills and vocabulary.
“Developing language is so critical, so I utilize one of the greatest language resources kids have: their parents,” he said. “By involving families, I am able to give students self-pride and confidence about their home language and identity.”
One of Zavala’s assignments involves students making tortillas using both modern and traditional tools. Zavala said the task incorporates reading, writing and math skills for his students.
“By making learning experiential and contextualized through life experiences, my students are able to retain, apply and transfer the learning to other content areas and make it personal,” Zavala said. “Making learning comprehensible and interesting allows me to integrate content areas and engage each one of my students by respecting and highlighting their ability levels and background experiences.”
Alfonso Lopez, the long-time principal at Lewis & Clark, had high praise for Zavala.
“He is a master of engaging his students in the subjects he teaches,” López said in the press release. “His knowledge and philosophy about bilingual education makes him one of a kind.”
In June, Zavala was selected by the Association of Two-Way and Dual Language Education as the 2022 ATDLE Teacher of the Year.
Zavala and the other regional finalists will compete for the state teacher of the year award, which will be announced at an awards ceremony in September.
