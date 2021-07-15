Matt Van Bogart is a candidate for Wenatchee School Board Position No. 2. His opponents in the Aug. 3 primary are Tina Irvine and incumbent Maria Iniguez.
Why are you running for school board?
My wife and I, our two children (16 and 12) and our dog "Bogie" are proud to call the Wenatchee valley home. We're here in this valley with the focus to live a more purposeful life, give back to the community and to help continue the tradition of fostering a region that values hard work and strong family values. I have a 25-year career building and leading highly functional global sales and marketing teams with a proven track record of success. When not at work, I enjoy spending time with my family in the mountains or on the river.
My in-laws are retired Washington state teachers. I respect the path teachers take and I know first-hand their jobs are difficult and can be complicated.
I believe that the School Board and the school district work for the community. Over the last 18 months it feels like an imbalance has come to Wenatchee School District where the majority of the Board and the Superintendent have lost both the connection and the trust of the community. I believe that the District's single most important goal is to deliver the best education possible for our children using the money afforded to it by the community. School is not the place for sexual or political indoctrination. It's a public institution for education and learning.
What do you think are the key issues in this school board race?
- Getting children back into school full-time and in-person this fall
- Address learning loss from COVID lockdowns
- Accelerate focus on academic excellence as education is the greatest determinant of future success
- Budget setting and accountability
- Modify policy of Comprehensive Sexual Education to be OPT-IN instead of OPT-OUT
- Ensure equality of opportunity for all
- Rebuild trust of the community in the school board and school district
- See that Critical Race Theory does not infiltrate our schools
What do you think are the lessons taught us by dealing with COVID the past year as it relates to school?
COVID has had an extreme negative effect on our children and the community. The learning loss, mental health issues, community trust. The list is long. While families, teachers and the community were resilient we need to say enough is enough and work overtime to get our children back on track.
WSD trails neighboring districts in academic measurements. This must change and must be the paramount priority of the district in order to enable our children with the core academics to achieve in the global economy.
I believe in the value of a public education but also believe the district must provide that value and much more in return to the community it serves.