Matt Van Bogart is running for School Board Member Position 2 in the Wenatchee School District. His opponent in the upcoming general election is María Iñiguez.
What changes, if any, would you like to see in the current curriculum?
I would like to see across the board improvement in core subjects (Science, Reading/English, Math) to become the #1 priority of Wenatchee School District. This has been confirmed by thousands of parents in our valley. Our proposed strategic plan contains no focus on academics. I find it concerning that schools don't prioritize core subjects and academic achievement priorities. The latest "met proficiency" scores for the sum of Wenatchee schools are as follows: 53.4% ELA, 37.5% Math, 42.8% Science and 77.8% of 9th graders on track for graduation. Making significant improvement across core subjects must become the #1 priority of Wenatchee School District. Our kids and the community deserve better. Education is the greatest rise of tides for socio-economic improvement.
What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the district's current handling of COVID-19?
Constituents within Wenatchee School District continue to tell me overwhelmingly that they want local control of our schools and that Olympia should not impose strict rules that limit what we can and cannot do locally. I continue to also hear from parents about the psychological impacts of strict Covid related protocols, masking and social distancing. I hear heartbreaking stories of kids that once loved going to school that now hate it. Teachers continue to tell me that they struggle to teach some students because of mask wearing. Finally, the Wenatchee School District needs consistent application of rules and processes across all schools to address students that might need to be out of the classroom due a Covid exposure or Covid positive case. Parents are very frustrated with this inconsistency. Finally, similar to Eastmont, I would like to see the Wenatchee School Board craft and send a letter to Governor Inslee asking for control back.
What is your reaction to the recent disruptions at school board meetings?
What I hear from parents, grandparents, guardians, community members and teachers is a lot of frustration that there is lack of communication, lack of two-way conversation and lack of trust with some of current board, the Superintendent and Olympia. The last eighteen months have only further elevated that frustration. I believe that a lot of progress would be made if there were more townhall type events where actual sharing of ideas would take place and conversations would be had. I think that's really what the community wants. I see this happening all over Washington and in other States with positive outcomes. The issues that face our schools are not simple to address and longform conversations must be had to work through them. As a board member, I would host quarterly townhall events to build a bridge with the community. My first townhall will be the week I am sworn onto the board.
What do you see as the biggest issue the district faces long-term?
The community and teachers continue to bring at least three serious issues to my attention that they believe will challenge the district for the foreseeable future. First, the District should focus on core academics like science, math, reading, etc. This should be the No. 1 priority for Wenatchee School District. As noted above, our district test scores per OSPI are not where they need to be. A plan should be developed to make significant improvements. Second, enrollment is off between 450-500 students this year. I've heard from a lot of those parents that they felt better education could be had in home school, Internet academy or in private school. Both my wife and I are products of public education and my in-laws are retired Washington state teachers so currently I am invested in making Wenatchee School District what it deserves to be. Finally, with the reduction of enrollment also comes the financial impacts of fewer students. There will need to be some difficult financial decisions made over the next few budget cycles that should be in discussion today.