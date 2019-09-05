WENATCHEE — For those who haven’t had the opportunity to meet the new Wenatchee schools superintendent, Tuesday is your chance.
The Wenatchee School Board is hosting a public meet-and-greet for Superintendent Paul Gordon and his wife, Marianne, at 5:30 p.m. at the school district office, 235 Sunset Ave. Light refreshments — yes, cake — will be served.
“We are excited to invite the public to help welcome the Gordons to our community,” Board President Sunny Hemphill said.
The board’s regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m.
Gordon started on the job July 1, filling the post previously held by Brian Flones, who had the job for 19 years.
Gordon, who was selected in February from three finalists invited for interviews, previously led the Glen Ellyn School District 41 in Illinois, where he had been since 2013. Before that, he was the chief academic officer in the Adams 12 Five Star School District in Colorado, which had more than 42,000 students.