Michele Sandberg is a candidate for Wenatchee School Board Position No. 4. Her opponents in the Aug. 3 primary are Joel Martin and Jennifer Brandt.
Why are you running for reelection to the school board?
I want to continue the work I began in 2017 for our students and community. Less than a year after Superintendent Paul Gordon was hired by the board, the pandemic hit and our district had to recalibrate how we taught and served our community. We met the challenges and worked through the disruption that hit districts state-wide. Fall will likely bring continued regulations from the Department of Health that must be followed. My background as a physician gives me a unique understanding of the need to protect our students and staff during this pandemic. I have listened to community input from all viewpoints regarding reopening and other topics. It is the board’s duty to assess the district’s plan for soundness, safety, and viability. I want to continue to represent our community and advocate for all students in our district.
What do you think are the key issues in this school board race?
Reopening schools in the fall will be easier than last year. While some are ready to return to the previous “normal,” that may not happen right away. The district will continue to meet state and other requirements for student and staff safety.
I know the community will have questions as the district applies resources in more equitable ways to all students. Our district will bring these plans to the community in a district-wide effort so that all may see how these changes will improve student education and outcomes.
District enrollment continues to fall due to a declining local birth rate and complications from the pandemic. This translates to fewer dollars coming to our district. Budget cuts may be necessary, but the district can improve continually and attract new families to the area, thus boosting enrollment and overall budget dollars. Desirable schools are a boon to a local economy.
What do you think are the lessons taught us by dealing with COVID the past year as it relates to school?
Since mid- March 2020, our students and staff have faced extenuating circumstances while simultaneously pursuing teaching and learning. Online learning, an option not typically chosen in pre-pandemic times, created socially distanced learning spaces. For some, it was a great option, but not for everyone. A combination of online and in person learning in the school building seemed to have benefits for many students because it offered more teacher to student engagement, smaller class sizes, and modified school days with less screen time. Finally, our elementary students began attending full time in person in April. One of the biggest pandemic revelations in most districts was the general inequity across student groups. From online access to families struggling with pandemic related issues (job loss, changed work conditions, greater mental health concerns, etc), we saw the need to address the inequities and close the gaps to create better learning opportunities for each child.