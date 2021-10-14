Michele Sandberg is running for reelection to School Board Member Position 4 in the Wenatchee School District. Her opponent in the upcoming general election is Katherine Thomas.
What changes, if any, would you like to see in the current curriculum?
Although the school board does not make curriculum decisions, I would like to see our district continue to challenge students so that they not only reach educational standards, but show continued academic and social growth, as well as a love for learning. It is important that we challenge each student and prepare them to succeed in the next stage of their life. That may mean helping them graduate from high school, complete vocational training, or prepare them for a top tier college. These students are the future of Wenatchee, and we want them to have the confidence and skills to pursue their dreams, and to become contributing members of our community.
What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the district's current handling of COVID-19?
My primary goal for this year is to keep students in the classroom, now that we understand how we can do so safely. Throughout the pandemic, we have relied on state and local guidelines to keep students, teachers and staff safe. It is critical that we continue to follow these guidelines so that we can keep students in school. Despite these ongoing challenges, we have learned how to better use technology in our teaching and to ensure that each student has a device for homework and online learning. We have also increased the academic and emotional supports for students, which are crucial given the demands of the pandemic on student well-being. These enhanced services need to continue. While we face ongoing challenges of staffing shortages, we must make sure that we continue to prioritize safety and learning as the top goals.
What is your reaction to the recent disruptions at school board meetings?
I’m truly saddened by some in our community who have chosen to be belligerent, refused to follow rules to protect others’ health, and put others at risk with their actions or threats. Many of these people creating chaos are doing it out of misinformation and fear, and acting in immature and even harmful ways when threatening others. Discussion across the district is important and I want to make sure everyone has an opportunity to express their opinion. However, it is also our job to keep ourselves and our community healthy and safe, so we will continue to adjust the way the board meetings are run as necessary. This is a time when my veteran leadership is necessary, not only to continue to address the business of the school board but also to build community consensus and help ensure that all students thrive.
What do you see as the biggest issue the district faces long-term?
Our district faces a forecasted decrease in enrollment based on the birth rate trend in our valley. Since our district’s funding is tied directly to student enrollment, these decreased numbers will financially impact us to a significant degree in the future. The unfortunate reality the board faces every day is that we want so much more for these kids than what we can afford in our budget. That is why fiscal responsibility needs to be the cornerstone of our approach to spending. Additionally, another serious district challenge consists of some of our school buildings in need of critical updates and renovations for our students’ learning environment. We must update these facilities as best we can to ensure the best learning opportunities for our students.