Mike Worden is a candidate for Cascade School Board Director District No. 1. His opponents in the Aug. 3 primary are Misha Whitfield and incumbent Cindy Puckett.
Why are you running for school board?
I am running for school board because: 1) I love children; 2) I just retired and feel there is no higher calling than to invest time in our children--our future; 3) I foresee a very complex set of challenges they will be facing in life, and I would like to contribute to their success; 4) I am long married to an outstanding teacher (retired) who taught in many different schools and countries and from whom I learned so much; 5) I am committed to ensuring an environment where each student can be continuously challenged, helped and developed to their fullest potential; 6) I am committed to enhancing active parental awareness and involvement in schooling; 7) I believe in transparency and accountability; 8) I believe my experience in education and life would add value and diversity to the board and the school district.
What do you think are the key issues in this school board race?
First, I would hope that each candidate could show a record of meaningful success and significant personal impact. Our children deserve nothing less. Second, Cascade School District is resuming in-person schooling. It is important that the school board learned fact-based lessons from the experience last year. That requires extensive, honest internal self-appraisals as well as aggressively researching best practices from this and other schools and boards in the State, and perhaps beyond. Finally, there is a concern among many parents about some controversial subjects and theories that are being espoused by some in government. While we are obliged to follow the law, we must be sensitive to the concerns of parents, whose children we have the privilege of educating. Our approach starts with continuing to insist on mutual respect, disallowing intimidation, age appropriate exposure to diverse perspectives and subjects, and the paramount value of context, facts and evidence.
What do you think are the lessons taught us by dealing with COVID the past year as it relates to school?
I was not on the Cascade School Board, so my perspective is limited concerning what lessons this school board may or may not have learned. The resumption of in-person schooling warrants special effort and attention, especially given the mental, physical and social health challenges (on all of us) that have stemmed from the “lockdown.” We need to be sensitive to these, partner with parents and staff and proactively resource solutions accordingly—to include finding the right balance between in person and virtual schooling. We must diligently keep up with past and ongoing scientific medical and behavioral findings as well as ongoing governmental policies than inform our decision-making and the Board’s sacred duty to keep our children and staff safe. I look forward to listening intently to the community, learning from parents and staff, and being transparent and accountable to help the board guide our district through an uncertain future.