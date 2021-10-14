Mike Worden is running for School Board Member Director District 1 in the Cascade School District. His opponent in the upcoming general election is Misha Whitfield.
What changes, if any, would you like to see in the current curriculum?
The State Report card on our district shows there’s ample room for improvement in each grade, especially in math, English language arts (ELA) and science. Mastery of this core should be top priority. As detailed curriculum content is not readily accessible to parents who currently do not have children in our district, most of my information is from other parents, teachers and website research. If elected, one of my first requests would be to gain access to all curriculum elements. I would topically review each grade to gain contextual awareness and then request through the superintendent to sit in on a class in each grade at the various schools. Only by gaining this inside experience would I be familiar enough with the teachers, learning environment, learning content and approaches to be able to responsibly review what the curriculum review committee recommends to School Board for approval at the next cycle.
What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the district's current handling of COVID-19?
I do believe that we know our children, our teachers and our community far better than distant bureaucrats. I also believe that we are an educated and caring community. If we were given access to domestic/international COVID information, studies and countervailing studies, holistic statistical trends, other effective precautions taken by schools elsewhere; then we — the experts, parents, school staff and teachers in this community could collaboratively make a thorough risk assessment and resultant strategy far more meaningful, flexible, effective and immediately accountable than distant binary mandates, especially in terms of balancing risk, with learning and employment. Our nation’s core strength remains in local self-governance, small businesses, and community service and spirit. Nevertheless, we are a law-abiding nation and I support our school district that is following the Governor’s proclamations, or it risks losing critical state funding, so desperately needed to help boost core learning and recover from COVID learning loss.
What do you see as the biggest issue the district faces long-term?
Foremost is the need to improve student performance in math, English-language arts (ELA) and science — the pillars of K-12 education. The latest State Report Card (2018-2019) shows CSD has only 68.1% meeting ELA standards; 58.5% math standards; and 56.2 science standards. Investing in teacher training, sharing best practices and robust teacher feedback sessions seem critical on this journey. We must keep our eye on this obligation to the core while balancing other important educational experiences and a growing list of state requirements.
Parental involvement is next. Studies show kids in school for about 900 hours/school year but with parents 7,800 hours. Parents have the primary responsibility for educating their children. More parents have full-time jobs than ever. They must not outsource the education of their children to schools, daycare or the internet. Numerous studies show caring and involved parents have by far the greatest impact on student performance.