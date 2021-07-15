Miranda Skalisky is a candidate for Wenatchee School Board Position No. 6. Her opponents in the Aug. 3 primary are Arlette Lopez Rodriguez and incumbent Julie Norton.
Why are you running for school board?
Emotions did run high as we navigated through the pandemic. After watching the ripple effects of this past year, I was left with the realization that our students and educators were not given the true voice they deserved. Decisions did come from high and we fell short in providing essential services to our students and educators to help them move forward. I want to run for school board to help students, educators, parents and my community. I can best work to strengthen our schools and to make a difference in the community by running for school board.
What do you think are the key issues in this school board race?
One key issue in this race is defining equity and what it means to students, educators and parents. At the root of all issues in schools is prioritizing our resources in order to best serve our children and focusing on providing positive learning experiences. An example is making sure our students have equitable access to hotspots while engaging in online learning from home.
What do you think are the lessons taught us by dealing with COVID the past year as it relates to school?
COVID has taught us to not take schools for granted, and to be more mindful of situations that can put students and educators at serious risk. Precautions need to be studied and school safety plans need to be thoroughly in place to protect our students, educators, parents and members of the community.