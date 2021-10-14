Miranda Skalisky is running for School Board Member Position 5 in the Wenatchee School District. Her opponent in the upcoming general election is Julie Norton.
What changes, if any, would you like to see in the current curriculum?
Students in our district need a rich curriculum that allows them to follow whatever career or personal path is best for each of them. Wenatchee was among the first districts to add technology classes to the curriculum and now we have an entire tech center that serves regional students. I look forward to listening to curriculum suggestions from students, parents, educators, and administrators. Curriculum changes overseen and recommended by district curriculum committees are essential in meeting the changing needs of our students. Wenatchee is a diverse community and there is a need for diverse opportunities.
What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the district's current handling of COVID-19?
The Wenatchee School District is closely following local and state health district guidelines to address the risks of COVID-19. As a result of that careful adherence, students are attending full-time in-person and we have not had a serious outbreak of disease. Because case counts are still high in Chelan County, it’s difficult to predict when or how protocols could change. I rely on the guidance and advice of our health professionals. Going forward I am committed to ensuring what is best for our kids, which is their health and safety while attending school full-time.
What is your reaction to the recent disruptions at school board meetings?
I am disappointed by the actions of some community members at recent board meetings. Safety comes first for our students, and it also comes first for board members, staff, and other meeting attendees. I encourage all members of the community to follow the masking mandate so that all may speak and voice their concerns in person and in safety. Alternatively, our school board offers Zoom participation for parents and community members who prefer a different option. I would add that in addition to safety issues, school districts and school boards that do not follow the policy and procedures mandated by the state are subject to losing state funding.
What do you see as the biggest issue the district faces long-term?
Our district’s current enrollment rates are low and predicted to be low for the next several years. That could mean fewer dollars supporting programs and staffing. Thoughtful decision-making around the allocation of our resources will be crucial. It takes many years to recover educational excellence if good choices aren’t made. The district is currently working on a strategic plan that can advise our allocation choices. The district’s strategic plan identifies community interests in “instructional rigor, caring relationships, reading and math improvements, on-time graduation, community partnerships and career connected and extracurricular opportunities.” Allocating resources appropriately is always an important long-term issue and never more so than during a time of low enrollment.