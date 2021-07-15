Misha Whitfield is a candidate for Cascade School Board Director District No. 1. Her opponents in the Aug. 3 primary are Mike Worden and incumbent Cindy Puckett.
Why are you running for school board?
Prioritizing mental health of our students and staff is critical at this time. I am a practicing psychologist and decided to run for office after witnessing first hand the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health and well-being of our children and teens. This includes a significant increase in the rates of depression, anxiety, self-harm, and suicidal behavior, among other mental health impacts.
I am also running because representation matters. As a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, I believe it is vital to increase representation of leaders from underrepresented communities as elected officials. This representation should better reflect the diversity of our students. All children should feel like they have a voice, and this includes knowing their leaders are people who they can relate to and who understand their unique needs. I will be that voice and that leader.
What do you think are the key issues in this school board race?
Beyond all the buzzwords that are out there in this race, key issues are supporting students, teachers, and administrators as they continue to adjust to mental health issues related to the pandemic. While there are signs that we are beginning to emerge from the pandemic, we are only beginning to grasp the full extent of the impacts. I encounter these impacts each day in my clinical practice with children and families, who are struggling and need more robust and easily accessible mental health resources than are currently in place. The CSD has done a great job over the past several years adopting the Character Strong programming to support students’ Social and Emotional Learning (SEL). As a new board member, I am excited to bring my expertise as a psychologist to focus more deeply on these issues and am in the process of reaching out to local teachers, administrators, parents, and students to gain more insight into the key issues from their perspectives.
What do you think are the lessons taught us by dealing with COVID the past year as it relates to school?
Dealing with COVID-19 brought to the surface our need for human connection. The devastating effects of social isolation on students, families, and teachers showed just how much we need one another. Healthy relationships are essential for our children’s education, health and well-being.
It was incredible how rapidly our schools adapted by implementing online learning. Some students found that online learning supported their educational needs better. Still, many others really struggled. I think the lesson is that flexibility is key and students with different needs and life circumstances can flourish in different environments.
Lastly, it was painful to see how the pandemic exposed the many inequities that exist for students from low-income families and other marginalized backgrounds. Now that these inequities are clear to us on such a broad scale, my aim is to do everything I can to help every student and family thrive.