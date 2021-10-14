Misha Whitfield is running for School Board Member Director District 3 in the Cascade School District. Her opponent in the upcoming general election is Mike Worden.
What changes, if any, would you like to see in the current curriculum?
Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) is a top priority for me. This is especially important right now, as we are still grappling with the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our students’ mental health. I would also like to see more intentional emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). DEI educational initiatives are vital to help prepare our students to be more connected, responsive members of our communities. We know that our children and their families are becoming increasingly more diverse. Our educational curriculum must evolve to reflect the growing diversity of our 21st-century world. DEI-centered curriculum initiatives foster a culture of respect, authenticity, and trust by openly addressing our students’ diverse backgrounds and their unique, lived experiences. They are data-driven and grounded in action. Ultimately, they teach our children to become more open, empathic, and receptive with one another as peers, community members, and citizens.
What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the district's current handling of COVID-19?
I believe the district has done a great job in responding to the pandemic with the new school year. They are utilizing multiple COVID-19 prevention strategies, such as wearing masks indoors and on the school bus but allowing children to take them off outdoors and when eating and drinking. They require appropriate social distancing for students inside the classrooms, whenever possible, and the children are being sent home if they are sick and getting tested, if indicated by a medical professional. The district has implemented explicit, organized, and well-resourced processes to keep buildings and shared learning spaces clean. There are clear protocols in place for different situations, such as what families should do if their child gets sick, or another family member gets sick at home. The district is utilizing facts and the most up-to-date medical information to help prioritize the health and safety of our children, teachers, and staff.
What do you see as the biggest issue the district faces long-term?
Financial sustainability is always of paramount importance, while the district now also faces some unique fiscal challenges due to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. We need ongoing, proactive data-driven efforts and analysis to stabilize the financial standing of our schools in the district. The pandemic not only placed at risk stable funding streams for the district, but it also revealed the numerous socio-economic inequities that affect the lives of so many of our students and their families. This is a complex and long-term issue for the district, and it is critical that we create novel approaches to better recognize and address the unique needs of students from marginalized, disadvantaged, or at-risk communities.