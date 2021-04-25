SPOKANE —A number of colleges and universities throughout the U.S., including Cornell and Duke universities, have announced they will require students to get the COVID-19 vaccine to attend during the upcoming fall semester.
Meanwhile, institutions across the Eastern Washington area are either undecided on a requirement or forgoing a mandatory vaccine policy.
Even though coronavirus vaccines only have emergency approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, there is no legal reason colleges could not require COVID-19 vaccinations, said Harvard Law professor Glenn Cohen, though there are also no federal guidelines explicitly permitting such mandates.
While none has committed to a COVID-19 vaccination mandate, all local colleges and universities are encouraging their communities to get vaccinated.
Wenatchee Valley College is undecided whether to require vaccinations, spokeswoman Libby Siebens said by email Monday.
Spokane Community College and Spokane Falls Community College "have no plans" at this time to require the vaccine for the fall, spokeswoman Carolyn Casey said.
"We are pleased to have the CHAS vaccination and drive-through testing site on our SCC campus and we plan to provide additional vaccine educational opportunities for our students and employees," she said in a statement.
As of Friday, Washington State University, Gonzaga University, Eastern Washington University and Whitworth University were each undecided on a course of action for fall 2021, representatives told The Spokesman-Review.
WSU spokesman Phil Weiler said a decision will be announced before the end of the semester.
"While there are a number of legal and logistical considerations that need to be resolved, we believe they can all be appropriately addressed," Weiler said. "If WSU were to establish a vaccination requirement, it would most certainly include focused exemptions for issues like existing medical conditions, religious objections and personal objections."
EWU spokesman Dave Meany said he expects the university's discussion on the matter to continue into the spring.
While Whitworth has yet to make a decision, the university hosted two vaccination clinics earlier this month as the school continues to promote vaccinations, spokeswoman Trisha Coder said.
Similarly, Gonzaga hosted a vaccination clinic for students last Monday, according to a letter to the campus community from President Thayne McCulloh.