MOSES LAKE — Chief Moses Middle School will become Columbia Middle School at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, and the mascot will be changed from the Braves to the Red Hawks. Moses Lake School Board members unanimously approved the recommendation of a district committee last week.
Jeremy O'Neil, the district's chief operating officer, said the process of renaming CMMS took a little longer than choosing new mascots for Moses Lake High School and Frontier Middle School.
"There's been an ongoing process many months in the making," O'Neil said. "The impetus being, our partners at the (Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation) said that we needed to make some changes, and we've done that with the high school and Frontier. The wrinkle with Chief Moses Middle School is that the school name also needed to be addressed."
The need for the mascot and name changes come after legislation was passed in Olympia requiring any school or other public entity using a term from indigenous culture to request permission from the nearest tribal authority to continue using the name. Earlier this year, the 12 tribes of the Colville reservation put out a blanket response indicating they felt the use of native terms was inappropriate and harmful to Native American youth.
Former Frontier Middle School and Moses Lake High School teacher and coach Greg Kittrell presented the committee's recommendation to the board.
Kittrell said the committee deliberated and came up with three options for the new school name and three for the mascot. They then put the options to a vote. Other options considered for the school name were Sunrise Middle School or Desert Lake Middle School. The two mascot options also considered were Coyotes and Mustangs.
