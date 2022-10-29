MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake School Board approved the addition of a policy governing district response to transgender students at the regular board meeting Thursday. A policy covering the issue is required per state law.

"This is a requirement; our legal counsel is advising us to approve it," Moses Lake Superintendent Monte Sabin said. "I know there are some strong feelings on both sides of this, but the law exists."



