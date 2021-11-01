WENATCHEE — Only 39 students taking in-person courses at Wenatchee Valley College failed to meet Monday’s deadline to either get fully vaccinated or apply for an exemption.
Students taking classes on the WVC campus were required to either prove their vaccination status or receive a medical or religious exemption by Nov. 1. Of the 714 students on campus for fall quarter, 81% are fully vaccinated while 13% received an exemption. This breaks down to 582 on-campus students who proved their vaccine status, while 93 students received an exemption.
The vaccination rate for students is lower than the 91% vaccination rate for staff members, who faced a similar deadline on Oct. 18.
When the vaccine requirement was announced in August, the original deadline for students was Sept. 27, which was the first day of class. This deadline was later extended to Nov. 1.
Students enrolled in remote classes were not required to prove their vaccine status or seek an exemption by the deadline.
Libby Siebens, a college spokesperson, said the exemption process for students was different than for staff members. For staff members, not only did their exemption need to be approved, but a supervisor also needed to determine whether reasonable accommodations could be made. While all 17 staff members who applied for an exemption received one, 11 received accommodations, while six were either terminated or retired. At WVC, 92% of staff members are fully vaccinated.
For students, Chio Flores, the vice president of student services, oversaw the process. All 93 students who applied for an exemption were granted one. Their accommodations include continued mask wearing and required social distancing while on campus.
Siebens said the application for students to receive a medical exemption was filled out by a medical provider, while a student seeking a religious exemption filled out a form. Siebens said several students needed to refile their religious exemptions with additional information.
The remaining 39 students who did not either submit vaccination records or seek exemption will have a registration hold placed on their accounts for winter quarter, though Siebens said they would not be immediately unenrolled from their current courses. Siebens said the school will also continue to contact students who have not submitted either an exemption or their vaccination status.
