WENATCHEE — The North Central Educational Service District has an opening on its seven-member board.
Audrey Bessonette resigned from the Position 2 spot, which represents Cascade, Cashmere, Entiat, Lake Chelan, Manson and Stehekin school districts. She had been serving since 2018, filling the post that opened when Cathy Meuret stepped down to take a job in the district.
Those interested in applying for the position must be a registered voter who lives in the area, but candidates cannot be a school district employee or currently serve on one of the district school boards or on the state Board of Education.
NCESD board members are elected by local school board members in each region.
The deadline for applications is Sept. 16.
Two other four-year board positions — 4 and 6 — are also up for renewal this fall. Position 4 is held by Larry MacGuffie of Ephrata, and Position 6 is held by Marcia Henkle of East Wenatchee.
The other NCESD board members are Harlan Warner of Conconully (Position 1), Ed Daling of Waterville (Position 3), Mary Kunkle of Moses Lake (Position 4) and Susan Albert of Wenatchee (Position 7).
The North Central Educational Service District is a resource to the 29 districts within the four-county service area, providing professional and timely tools to meet the needs of individual schools and districts, and a reliable point of education-related information for the communities served.
Anyone interested in filing for candidacy can call NCESD Superintendent Michelle Price at 665-2629.